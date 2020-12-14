84-Year-Old Man in Critical Condition, Teen Injured After Crash in Bridgeport: PD

An 84-year-old man is in critical condition and a teenager is injured after a crash in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Dispatchers said they received a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Noble Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old Bridgeport man was driving an Acura RSX westbound on Boston Avenue approaching the intersection with Noble Avenue as an 84-year-old Bridgeport man was driving a Ford Fusion eastbound on Boston Avenue.

Police said the driver of the Ford Fusion attempted to turn left into the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot and collided with the Acura RSX traveling in the far right westbound lane of Boston Avenue.

Authorities said the impact of the cars colliding with one another caused significant damage to the vehicles and both drivers were injured.

Ambulance personnel were able to rescue the drivers from their vehicles and both were transported to the hospital, police said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police said the 84-year-old driver of the Ford Focus is listed in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital. The 18-year-old driver of the Acura RSX is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, they added.

The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team has responded to the scene to investigate the crash.