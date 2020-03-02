Police are trying to find an 84-year-old man missing from Hamden.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Vitaliano Roccapriore Monday. Roccapriore is described as 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving a family friend’s home in Meriden around 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was driving a 2015 Mercedes with Connecticut license plate AH62933. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, black winter jacket and blue jeans.

Police said Roccapriore has medical conditions that may need attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Hamden police at 203-230-4000.