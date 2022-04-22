85-Year -Old Dies After Fire in Haddam

A man has died after a fire broke out in Haddam Thursday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.

85-year-old Donald Thody was located inside the residence of 280 Plains Road in Haddam, state police said.

State Police and other emergency crews responded to the scene at approximately 3:00 pm for a structure fire.

During a search of the residence, crews located Thody and began assisting medical aid before he was transported to Middlesex Hospital, where he was then pronounced deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there is no apparent criminal aspect at this time, state police said.

