85-year-old man killed in 4-car crash on Route 15 North in New Canaan

An 85-year-old man has died after a four-car crash on Route 15 North in New Canaan on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said 85-year-old Frank Brantner, of Florida, was driving near exit 36 around 3 p.m. when he hit a Kia Forte that was in front of him. That collision reportedly caused the Kia Forte to hit a GMC Sierra and a Ford F150.

Brantner was unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead at Norwalk Hospital.

The driver of the Kia Forte, a 38-year-old man from Norwalk, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The two other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Cardenas #992 at (203) 696-2500.

