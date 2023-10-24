850 students receive medals after reaching marathon or half-marathon goal

After more than a month of running and training, hundreds of students completed the last stretch of a marathon or half marathon and crossed the finish line at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain.

“I feel really accomplished,” Lillian Riley, a fifth-grade student, said.

“She had to get up a little early for school a couple days a week and then she had to run at her brother's baseball practice just to get in the extra miles, but she loved it,” Windsor parent Kristie Riley said.

It’s all part of an annual initiative hosted by the Hartford Marathon Foundation Susie Beris MD Youth Running Program. A $20,000 grant from Dick’s helps offset the cost of transportation for schools.

This year, 850 students from 18 schools participated in the HFM FitKids in School “Medal Day.”

The event celebrates fourth-to eighth-grade students who have finished their goal of a marathon or half marathon over the course of five to six weeks.

“Our goal is to get kids moving early,” Hartford Marathon Foundation President Josh Miller said. “We have seen over the last couple years, certainly many years, the benefits that health and fitness have on mental health and physical health.”

New Britain Lincoln Elementary School physical education teacher Maryellen Farrell uses the Galloway Method to help kids accomplish the task.

“They do this every week, twice a week with me, they do 30 seconds of walking and 30 seconds of jogging, so they are particularly born ready to do this,” Farrell said.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation is gearing up to host a second event in the spring.