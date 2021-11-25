Manchester

85th Annual Manchester Road Race Returns in Person

The 85th annual Manchester Road Race is back in-person this year after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Runners are doing a 4.7 mile circuit that starts and ends on Main Street.

Many people dress up in costumes and run it with other family members before heading home to eat Thanksgiving dinner.

More than 8,000 people are registered to run the race this year.

This year, it's the 85th annual race, which means the tradition started in 1927.

“The whole race is about traditions and we’re starting back again. It’s just the best," said Manchester Road Race Committee President Tris Carta.

Main Street will be closed from Center Street to Charter Oak Street until 1 p.m.

