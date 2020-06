An 89-year-old Andover woman has been reported missing and a Silver Alert has been issued for her.

Police issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday night for Mary Merryman and it says she has been missing since June 15.

No information was released on what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on where Merryman is should call Connecticut State Police Troop K in Colchester at 860 465-5400.