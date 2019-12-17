new haven

89-Year-Old Man Assaulted, Tied Up During New Haven Home Invasion: PD

NBC Connecticut

An 89-year-old man is in the hospital after he was assaulted and tied up during a home invasion in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a reported home invasion on Valley Street around 11:30 a.m.

Police identified an 89-year-old man as the victim at the scene. They said he suffered minor injuries and facial lacerations in the incident. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

According to authorities, the 89-year-old man was walking into his home when a male suspect followed him inside, demanded money, assaulted him and tied him up. The suspect was possibly in possession of a machete.

Officers said the suspect stole money from the man's wallet and his vehicle keys and then fled the home.

The man was able to free himself and get help and his vehicle was not taken, police added.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477.

