89,458 in CT to Get Letter from IRS on Economic Impact Payments

The Internal Revenue Service is mailing 89,458 letters to Connecticut residents who typically do not file federal income taxes to urge them to check to see if they are eligible to receive economic stimulus funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Economic Impact Payment can be up to $1,200 for an individual or $2,400 for a married couple. People with children under age 17 at the end of 2019 could receive up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The IRS said in a news release that the letters are going to about 9 million people nationwide who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The letter urges recipients to register at IRS.gov using the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool before the Oct. 15 deadline to register in order to receive a payment by the end of the year.

“The letters are being sent to people who haven’t filed a return for either 2018 or 2019 or already registered with the IRS,” IRS spokesman Michael Devine said in a statement. “These are people who may not have had to file a tax return because they appear to have very low incomes based on Forms W-2 and 1099, and other third-party statements available to the IRS.”

The letter, which is in English and Spanish, urges those who have not done so to register using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool.

Receiving a letter does not guarantee that you are eligible, but the IRS said you are likely eligible if you are are “a U.S. citizen or resident alien,” have a work-eligible Social Security number and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

See eligibility FAQs here.

People who are eligible can wait until next year and claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021, according to the IRS.

If you cannot access the Non-Filers tool, you could submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in the Economic Impact Payment FAQs on IRS.gov.

For more information, see IRS News Release IR-2020-214, IRS releases state-by-state breakdown of nearly 9 million non-filers who will be mailed letters about Economic Impact Payments.