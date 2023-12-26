9 former Stone Academy students file federal lawsuit against the state

Nine former Stone Academy students have filed a federal lawsuit against several state officials amid an investigation into the school's sudden closure earlier this year.

In court paper work filed Tuesday, the former students claim they were either never given their transcripts or some of their academic credits were declared invalid. All of the former students included in the lawsuit were expected to graduate within the next two years.

The former students are seeking an unspecified amount of money relating to the value of earned academic credits that were declared invalid. The lawsuit also calls for an investigation into why some students who passed their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) did not receive their vocational nursing license and were told to take a refresher course.

The lawsuit is being filed against officials at both the Connecticut Office of Higher Education and the state Department of Public Health.

This lawsuit comes amid an investigation into the sudden closure of the school. Back in February, Stone Academy announced it was closing all three campuses across the state after more than 150 years of operation. The school offered programs in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven.

Earlier this year, eight former Stone Academy students took legal action against the school and its leaders in a state lawsuit. They claimed the school misled its students to believe it was offering a reputable and viable nursing program.

In October, Attorney General William Tong expanded the state's case against Stone Academy, alleging that the owners of the former for-profit nursing school siphoned millions of dollars and left the school financially incapable of living up to its promises.

This month, a judge decided that at least $5 million should be allotted for the students who took the school's owner, Joseph Bierbaum, to court. NBC Connecticut previously reached out to Bierbaum's attorney who said his client was not commenting on the decision. That lawsuit is ongoing.