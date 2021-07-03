Hartford

9 People Displaced After Fire at Hartford Multi-Family Home

Nine people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Hartford on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Baltimore Street shortly before 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof. Crews said they were able to knock the fire down in about 10 minutes.

Everyone who was inside of the home was able to get out safely, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Nine people including seven adults and two children were displaced from the fire, authorities added.

