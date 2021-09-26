9 People Injured in Escalator Incident at Boston MBTA Station

Several people were injured Sunday night in an incident involving an escalator at Back Bay Station in Boston.

The MBTA confirmed they are investigating the incident and referred to it as a "medical emergency" on the MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter account.

In a statement, the transit agency said the incident involved the escalator from the Amtrak/Commuter Rail platforms to the street-level lobby of the station.

Boston EMS said multiple units responded to the MBTA station shortly after 6 p.m., confirming nine people were injured in the incident. They were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are believed to be minor.

Transit Police, Boston Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

It was not immediately clear what happened with the escalator. The MBTA said the escalator will remain out of service while the incident is thoroughly investigated.

