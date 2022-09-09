Hartford

9-Year-Old Injured After Being Hit by Car in Hartford

TLMD_PROMO_0402_MD_1200x675_1200541763701.jpg
NBC Connecticut

Fire officials said a nine-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries after being hit by a car in Hartford Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of New Park Avenue and Hamilton Street. Crews were called to the scene for the pedestrian crash.

Officials said a child was hospitalized with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear whether or not the driver remained at the scene. Police are investigating.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policepedestrian crashchild struck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us