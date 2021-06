A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 90-year-old man missing out of Trumbull.

Officials said Anthony Tusla was believed to be driving a 2010 brown Ford Explorer but was later located on June 11.

Police said he is 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds.

Tusla was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve plaid shirt, navy blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Tusla's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-261-3665.