90-Year-Old North Haven Man Receives High School Diploma

Family and classmates were beaming as a North Haven man finally received his diploma.

This was an important moment Peter Balisciano has been waiting decades for. He was among the dozens graduating from Adult High School in Hamden on Thursday.

“I feel great. Like I just told my instructor, I feel 20 years younger,” Balisciano said.

The students receiving their diplomas were aged 17 and up.

“90 believe it or not,” Balisciano said.

Balisciano said years ago, he quit school to join the service.

Life then became busy. He worked as a master mechanic at Pratt & Whitney, got married and had kids.

After his wife died several years ago, he felt lost and his daughter suggested getting his GED.

“Great, fantastic. I met quality, young people. You’ll never believe it,” Balisciano said.

One of the students he bonded with was a mom who moved here from South Korea.

“I want to be like him. He is always enhancing and going forward even though he is 90 years-old,” said Youjung Barn of Cheshire.

Also proud were members of his family, including his daughter and his grandson who live in London.

“My son and I came all the way across the ocean to watch dad graduate. Wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” said Marcia Balisciano, his daughter.

And this 2022 graduate has advice to others with unfinished life goals.

“Just keep doing. Stay strong. Do the right things,” Balisciano said.

