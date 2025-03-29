Hartford

90s Con back in Hartford for a weekend of nostalgia

By Sydney Boyo

On Saturday, for the second day of 90s Con, thousands of fans came together at the Convention Center in Hartford to meet celebrities, reminisce on the past and dress up as their favorite characters from the 90s.

Forty-seven celebrities from iconic television shows, movies, hit songs and even the Olympics headlined the event, which brought in people from all over the world.

“We do movies to entertain people,” said Cool Runnings star Leon Robinson. “When it goes beyond that, it’s amazing.”

Throughout the venue, vendors lined the rows with '90s-themed merchandise. Fans were also able to purchase opportunities for cast photos and participate in '90s-themed activities like getting slimed.

Some fans took things a step further and headed to the tattoo section of the convention. Traveling tattoo artist Andrea Swabb says celebrity autographs are a fan favorite.

“I don’t put anyone in a chair that I don’t think is ready,” she said. Swabb also says they have restrictions on where they tattoo and try to keep family-friendly.

While many of celebrities have signed foreheads, some say they wouldn’t recommend getting it permanently tattooed.

“Ten years from now, you might have a different favorite actor,” said Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Jenna Leigh Green.

