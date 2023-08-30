91-year-old woman reported missing out of Madison

A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman who has been reported missing out of Madison.

Connecticut State Police said Martha McCarthy, 91, was last seen on Wednesday. She is believed to be driving a grey 2003 Ford Focus station wagon with CT license plate 421129.

McCarthy has white hair and green eyes. She is about 4-foot-7 and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about McCarthy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 203-245-6577.