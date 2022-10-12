91-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Franklin Park, Boston Police Say

The victim of Tuesday night's stabbing in Franklin Park was a 91-year-old woman, who was stabbed multiple times, according to Boston police.

The attack happened on Playstead Road in Roxbury. Police were called around 8:50 p.m.

No arrests have been made, and police are still searching for a suspect.

The 91-year-old victim is in the hospital in stable condition. It’s unclear what the motive for this stabbing may have been— and whether it was targeted or random.

Anyone with any information on this stabbing is asked to call police.