911 Calls Lead to Arrest of Impaired, Wrong-Way Driver on Route 8 in Torrington: PD

State police arrested a man who they said was going the wrong way on Route 8 in Torrington and driving under the influence after several people called 911 early Friday morning.

State police said the 911 calls started coming in around 1:29 a.m. Friday.

The callers said a driver was going south on Route 8 North near exit 43 in Torrington.

One caller told police that the driver turned around and was going in the correct direction on Route 8 North near exit 44 in Torrington and described the vehicle.

The caller later explained to troopers that the driver had gotten off Route 8 North at exit 44, then got onto Route 8 South and was driving erratically and swerving, according to state police.

State troopers stopped the driver, a 67-year-old Waterbury man.

It appeared that he might have been impaired and he didn’t perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to standard, state police said.

The man was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to drive in a proper lane and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 2 in Torrington Superior Court.

State police ask anyone who sees a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction to keep a safe distance from it and call 911 as soon as possible.