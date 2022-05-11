911 Chief in New Haven Resigns After Seven Weeks

Mayor Justin Elicker's office said that the chief of the 911 call center in New Haven is resigning after just seven weeks.

Kevin Stratton announced his retirement Wednesday and said his last day will be Friday.

“I’m very disappointed that he’s leaving,” Elicker said. ​“Kevin decided that it wasn’t the right fit. We would have loved to have kept him.”

The news comes a day after Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez announced her retirement amid controversy in the city's police department.

The mayor's office said a temporary or permanent replacement has not yet been named.

Officials didn't provide specific details as to why Stratton resigned.

No additional information was immediately available.