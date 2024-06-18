911 service restored in Mass. after system goes down for over an hour

Massachusetts can again make 911 phone calls after the system went down for over an hour across the state Tuesday, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outage, which lasted over an hour. It even affected the announcement of details on the Boston Celtics' championship parade.

"Thank you for your patience + cooperation," the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said, saying the investigation remained ongoing.

Amid the outage, public safety alerts rang out across phones in Massachusetts — and accidentally in nearby states, according to the emergency management agencies in Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut; the former said the Federal Emergency Management Association was investigating.

A WEA (Wireless Emergency Alert) was recently pushed by Massachusetts. It expanded to other surrounding states by accident and is being investigated by FEMA. Maine residents can disregard the alert. — Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) (@MaineEMA) June 18, 2024

To clarify for those that received the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA): Connecticut is NOT experiencing a 911 outage. The Wireless Emergency Alert you received was intended for Massachusetts. Please refer to the map for the affected area. #CT #MA #WEA pic.twitter.com/161DuPbHUH — CT Emergency Management & Homeland Security (@CTDEMHS) June 18, 2024

The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications said in a statement it was "aware of some New Hampshire cell phone users receiving a notification about a statewide outage," and that the notification only applied to Massachusetts — "New Hampshire 911 remains fully operational."

The end of the outage was reported about 3:43 p.m.

Earlier, Massachusetts' Executive Office of Public Safety and Security had said the State 911 Department was investigating the disruption to the phone system and urged residents to call their local police department directly.

State police also noted the outage, referring callers who need help to regional dispatch centers.

The State 911 Department is experiencing a technical issue affecting public safety answering points (PSAPs) across the State. If you need State Police assistance, please call one of the following regional dispatches.

Numbers on FB, IG and https://t.co/7TdB02l9dN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 18, 2024

Police in Boston, Worcester, Medford and Malden and fire departments in Brockton and Hanson were among the first to share information on the outage. The agencies urged people who need help to call the local number for their department.

"9-11 is currently down statewide," Boston police said in a statement. "If you are experiencing an emergency please pull a Fire Box."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu mentioned the outage at the start of her Boston Celtics NBA Championship parade news conference Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We've been in touch with the state and all the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved."

The State 911 Department, which oversees the system, hasn't put out a statement on its social media pages about the outage. NBC10 Boston reached out for more information.

Massachusetts is currently experiencing a statewide 911 disruption. If you have an emergency in Worcester, call The Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 18, 2024

🚨 911 OUTAGE 🚨 There are currently several agencies in the Greater Boston area experiencing a 911 outage.

You will not be able to get through to our dispatch by dialing 911. However, you can get through by dialing our direct lines at 781-322-1212. Text to 911 is not working at… pic.twitter.com/NM4osIulxo — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) June 18, 2024

⚠️911 OUTAGE⚠️



We are currently experiencing an outage with the 911 system. Please call 781-395-1212 for emergencies and non-emergencies at this time. pic.twitter.com/KO4ZcMRqZb — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) June 18, 2024

The current 911 system is down statewide,if you have an emergency and need assistance pull your nearest Fire Box, or call the Boston Fire Department at

617-343-2880. You can also get assistance by going to your nearest Firehouse. pic.twitter.com/bv5xWSddz9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2024

Major 911 outage in Massachusetts. If you need the Fire Department you can call 508-583-2323 or pull your nearest Fire Alarm Box. If you need the police call 508-941-0200. pic.twitter.com/JOzpzRxG4A — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 18, 2024

⚠️⚠️ATTENTION⚠️⚠️

Areas of the state are experiencing a temporary 9-1-1 outage. For emergencies, try 911. If there is a problem connecting call the Regional Old Colony Communications Center at 781-934-1553 or the Hanson Fire Department directly directly at 781-293-9571. — Hanson Fire (@HansonFire) June 18, 2024

During a national AT&T phone network outage in February, Massachusetts State Police urged the public not to call 911 just to see if it works.