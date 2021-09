Hamden police have issued an alert that their 911 system is down at the moment.

The police department is experiencing an interruption to its telephone services, including 911, according to police officials.

All 911 calls have been rerouted to the New Haven Police Department, which is dispatching Hamden emergency personnel to any emergency calls that come in.

Hamden has also set up a temporary non-emergency phone line at (203) 499-7109.

Utility companies are working to fix the issue, police said.