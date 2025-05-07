92-year-old dead after car goes into water in Stratford: police

A 92-year-old man has died after his car went into the water at the Birdseye boat ramp in Stratford on Wednesday.

The police department said they responded to the boat ramp around 1:30 p.m. after learning that a car drove down a boat launch and into the water.

Police said they saw a gray vehicle submerged in the water. Crews determined that there was a man in the driver's seat, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation.