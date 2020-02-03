Hamden

92-Year-Old Man Carjacked in Hamden

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC News

Hamden police are trying to find two suspects accused of carjacking a 92-year-old man's car on Saturday.

Police said the victim was driving around the parking lot at 22 Warner St. around 3:30 p.m. looking for scrap wood inside dumpsters. He was “flagged down” by two suspects described as being int heir mid-teens. Police said one of the teens opened the driver’s side door, grabbed the driver and threw him on the ground. The suspects then stole the victim’s car and drove off eastbound toward Warren Street.

The victim was not injured, according to police.

Investigators found the stolen car on Third Street on Sunday and hope to make an arrest soon.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Officer Kyle Sampognaro at 203-230-4030.

This article tagged under:

Hamdencrimecarjacking
