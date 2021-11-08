92-Year-Old Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 44 in Ashford

A 92-year-old man has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 44 in Ashford on Sunday afternoon.

State police were called to a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Pumpkin Hill Road around 2:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to state police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 44 and slowed for a vehicle turning left onto Pumpkin Hill Road.

At the same time, a Dodge W-350 was traveling east behind a Subaru Forester in the same area.

The driver of the Dodge attempted to brake and swerved to avoid colliding with westbound traffic, entered the eastbound lane and hit the Subaru head-on, according to state police. The Subaru then side-swiped the Jeep, troopers added.

The driver of the Subaru, later identified as 92-year-old Gerard Cinqmars, of Dayville, was transported to Windham Hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Haynes at (860) 896-3200.