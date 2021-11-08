Ashford

92-Year-Old Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 44 in Ashford

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A 92-year-old man has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 44 in Ashford on Sunday afternoon.

State police were called to a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Pumpkin Hill Road around 2:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to state police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 44 and slowed for a vehicle turning left onto Pumpkin Hill Road.

At the same time, a Dodge W-350 was traveling east behind a Subaru Forester in the same area.

Local

Milford 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Being Held at Boys and Girls Club in Milford

Torrington 2 hours ago

Teen in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Torrington

The driver of the Dodge attempted to brake and swerved to avoid colliding with westbound traffic, entered the eastbound lane and hit the Subaru head-on, according to state police. The Subaru then side-swiped the Jeep, troopers added.

The driver of the Subaru, later identified as 92-year-old Gerard Cinqmars, of Dayville, was transported to Windham Hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Haynes at (860) 896-3200.

This article tagged under:

AshfordConnecticut State Policefatal crashroute 44
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us