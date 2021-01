Officials are looking for a 92-year-old man with dementia who is missing from Bridgeport.

Joseph Mainiero is believed to be operating a gray or taupe 2004 Lincoln town car with the CT registration 845ZAY. Police say he has no identification on him.

Mainiero has gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray coat, white shirt and blue pants, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.