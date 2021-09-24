92-Year-Old Woman Dies in Mystic Fire

A 92-year-old woman was pulled from a burning home and later died, according to Groton Town police.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the home at 97 Somersett Drive Thursday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The home was engulfed in flames and there was a report of a person trapped inside, police said.

Firefighters found the woman, identified as Georgette DiCandia, unresponsive in a bedroom.

She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital but later died of her injuries, according to police.

DeCandia lived in the home.

A second person was taken to L+M with what were described as minor injuries.

It appears the fire started in a bedroom, though the cause remains under investigation. The damage is mostly contained to two bedrooms on the second floor and the attic, officials said.

Anyone who may have information on the fire is asked to call Groton Town police at (860) 441-6712