94-year-old woman dead after being pulled from water at Hammonasset Beach State Park

EnCon officers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded Hammonasset Beach State Park Thursday afternoon for a report of a swimmer who went under the water and didn't come up.

According to DEEP, an unresponsive 94-year-old woman was pulled from the water. Lifeguards performed CPR before EMS responders took over, DEEP said.

The woman was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

There were no other details immediately available.