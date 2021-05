Greenwich police are trying to find a missing 95-year-old man.

Police said John Sanna was reported missing Thursday after failing to meet up with friends.

He is described as 5-foot-5, 110 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing glasses and using a walker.

A Silver Alert has been issued.

Sanna may be driving a tan Hyundai Elantra with Connecticut license plate 988 TRL.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenwich police at 203-622-8006.