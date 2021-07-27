East Haven

96-Year-Old Charged in Connection With Fatal East Haven Motorcycle Accident

East HAVEN Police_722_406
NBC Connecticut

A 96-year-old man was arrested Monday, charged in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident in East Haven July 18.

Peter Acampora is charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

According to police, Acampora was driving his 1996 Oldsmobile Cierra when he attempted to cross all four lanes of Hemmingway Avenue from Tyler Street Extension when he collided with a motorcycle being operated by 30-year-old Bruce Esposito.

Esposito was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Acampora was released on $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 11.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us