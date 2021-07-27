96-Year-Old Charged in Connection With Fatal East Haven Motorcycle Accident

A 96-year-old man was arrested Monday, charged in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident in East Haven July 18.

Peter Acampora is charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

According to police, Acampora was driving his 1996 Oldsmobile Cierra when he attempted to cross all four lanes of Hemmingway Avenue from Tyler Street Extension when he collided with a motorcycle being operated by 30-year-old Bruce Esposito.

Esposito was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Acampora was released on $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 11.