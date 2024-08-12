Hartford

99 displaced after Hartford apartment fire, more yet to be processed

By Cat Murphy

A fire at a Hartford apartment complex on Saturday displaced dozens of families on Saturday.

Authorities said fire officials responded just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday to a fourth-floor fire at the Concord Hills Apartments on Sherbrooke Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and crews were able to contain the fire to a single apartment unit.

However, the Hartford Fire Department said the fire displaced a total of 70 units — more than half of the 128-unit building.

According to authorities, 99 people from 51 apartments have been relocated as of Sunday night. Nearly 20% of the displaced residents are children, fire officials said.

The residents of the remaining 19 units were not present during the fire and have not yet been processed.

The fire remains under investigation.

