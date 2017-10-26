A Serious Flooding and Wind Threat Sunday into Monday

Our team of meteorologists continue to track a strong weather system that will be capable of flash flooding and strong damaging winds.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for Sunday into early Monday morning.

This article will take you throught the impacts, timing, and weather setup.

IMPACTS:

Flooding: Parts of the state have received over 5 inches in the last few days. This has caused the year to date rainfall deficit to be depleted and turned into a surplus for much of the state.

While it's still a bit early to focus on rainfall total specifics for this weekend parts of the state could receive another 2 to even 4 inches of rain throughout the event with a few isolated areas receiving higher numbers.

The additional rainfall will likely lead to another round of flash flooding throughout the state. Especially in the areas that are prone to flooding.

In addition to flash flooding we're concerned about the threat for river flooding.

The small rivers and tributaries throughout the state can rise rather quickly. If you live along a small river pay close attention to the forecast over the next day or so.

Bigger rivers like the Connecticut River will continue to rise with a forecasted crest in the Tuesday/Wednesday time-frame.





Wind:

The wind setup depends on exactly where the area of low pressure tracks. A track to the west of Connecticut would bring the strongest winds to the state while a track to the east would bring weaker winds.

Right now most of our computer guidance bring the area of low pressure to the west of Connecticut which would result in strong wind gusts out of the south.

Strong winds could result in more damaging winds throughout the state which would cause power outages.

TIMING:

We're forecasting scattered showers to develop first thing Sunday morning and become more widespread as we head into the ladder part of the morning.

Rainfall rates as well as the wind will increase as we head throughout the afternoon into the evening. Right now it appears the strongest winds and heaviest rain will occur Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. For more on the timing check out First Alert Future Radar below.

First Alert Future Radar at 7:00 A.M. Sunday

First Alert Future Radar at 7:00 P.M. Sunday

First Alert Future Radar at 6:00 A.M. Monday

WEATHER SETUP:

You may be asking why we're forecasting so much rain. The rain we're forecasting is the result of moisture being transferred from areas near Cuba north along the eastern seaboard. It's what we call an atmospheric river.