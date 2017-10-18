Anderson Road in Tolland Reopens After Car Hits Utility Pole

Anderson Road in Tolland remains closed after a car took down a utility pole Tuesday night.

Anderson Road in Tolland has reopened after an overnight closure brought on by a car crashing into a utility police Tuesday night.

Tolland fire officials said the crash took place near 86 Anderson Road around 8 p.m. The driver was conscious when crews arrived, but trapped by downed wires. The driver was extricated and evaluated by EMS on scene.

Anderson Road was closed between Goose Lane and Baxter Street from the time of the accident until late Wednesday morning.