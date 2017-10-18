Anderson Road in Tolland Reopens After Car Hits Utility Pole - NBC Connecticut
BREAKING
NEWS
Interstate 95 in Old Lyme Oct 18
I-95 Northbound Closed
Old Lyme Crash Causes Serious Injuries
OLY-CT

Anderson Road in Tolland Reopens After Car Hits Utility Pole

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Anderson Road in Tolland Reopens After Car Hits Utility Pole
    Tolland Alert
    Anderson Road in Tolland remains closed after a car took down a utility pole Tuesday night.

    Anderson Road in Tolland has reopened after an overnight closure brought on by a car crashing into a utility police Tuesday night.

    Tolland fire officials said the crash took place near 86 Anderson Road around 8 p.m. The driver was conscious when crews arrived, but trapped by downed wires. The driver was extricated and evaluated by EMS on scene.

    Anderson Road was closed between Goose Lane and Baxter Street from the time of the accident until late Wednesday morning. 

    Published at 6:59 AM EDT on Oct 18, 2017 | Updated 5 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices