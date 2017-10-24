When the Astros play the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, Houston outfielder George Springer will be the fourth former UConn Huskie to play in the Fall Classic, joining Rollie Sheldon, Gary Waslewski and Charles Nagy.

On Tuesday, UConn baseball tweeted out a photo of Springer's cleats for the first game of the World Series. The picture shows an illustration of the one and only UConn Husky.

The New Britain native was drafted in the first round by Houston in 2011 after an All American junior season at UConn where he helped lead the Huskies to the NCAA Super Regional.

Springer had the best season of his career this year, hitting a career-high 34 homers, driving in 85 runs and batting 283.

The 28-year-old was voted into the All-Star Game as a starter and did a live in-game interview during the national TV broadcast.

Springer was a prep school star at Avon Old Farms before attending UConn where he played for three years.

Joe D'Ambrosio contributed to this report.