Atheneum Square in Hartford will be closed Wednesday through Sunday for the Wadsworth Atheneum Gala.

The closure impacts Atheneum Square between Prospect Street and Main Street. The area closes Wednesday at 7 a.m. and will reopen Sunday around 3 p.m.

Travelers should plan around the closure.