Bear Euthanized After Going Into Simsbury Home

A bear was euthanized after getting into a home in Simsbury over the weekend and officials said the same bear had entered several homes last year.

Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to a home Saturday morning to investigate after getting reports that a black bear had gotten into a home and State EnCon Police euthanized the animal.

The bear had an ear tag and DEEP officials said the bear had entered multiple homes last year.

DEEP did not say where the bear was. People who sent in photos and video said it was in the area of Pine Glen Road.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tracks bear sightings and there were reports of 611 black bear sightings in Simsbury in the last year.