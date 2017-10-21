Car Thieves Strike Unlocked Cars in Colchester

A surveillance image of a suspect attempting to enter cars parked in driveways in Colchester overnight.

Car thieves rifled through at least six cars in Colchester overnight Saturday.

Police said the crimes took place around 3:30 a.m. on Bulkeley Hill Road, Falls Circle, Beech Place and Davidson Road. According to police, six of the cars were unlocked, and one car’s window was broken.

Home surveillance showed a suspect trying to enter a car parked in one resident’s driveway. Police are asking anyone that lives in the area of review any surveillance footage they have to see if the suspects appear.

The thefts remain under investigation. Any suspicious activity can be reported to the Colchester police non-emergency line at 860-537-7270. After midnight, report issues to Troop K at 860-465-5400. In the event of an emergency or a crime in progress, call 911.

Drivers are advised to lock their vehicles and store valuables out of sight.