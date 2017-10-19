Changes Underway on I-84 in Waterbury

Waterbury commuters who usually hop on the Harper’s Ferry Road exit 25 off ramp from Interstate 84 Eastbound will now have to get off exit 23.

“Exit 23 eastbound is for Hamilton Ave. Route 69. Exit 25 is for Harper’s Ferry Road, a little farther to the east. As of tonight, we are going to resign the exit ramps and have the exit 25 ramp detour onto the exit 23 ramp,” Christopher Zukowski, the project manager for the Department of Transportation’s I-84 reconstruction project, said Wednesday night.

If you’re trying to access exit 25, you’ll “either get off on Route 69 north or south on the right lane or the left lane will be I-84 east the onramp or exit 25 the off ramp,” he said. “The signage will be there, you follow the signage, you get to your overall destination.”

The temporary exit relocation is part of a five-year-long, $300 million construction project to add three lanes in both directions to part of I-84.

The project is about halfway done and 10 months ahead of schedule.

The ultimate the message from DOT is just to follow the detour signs.