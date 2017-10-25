New Check-In Baggage Procedure Leads to Call to Arrive at Bradley Earlier

Changes are coming to the screening process for carry-on luggage at Bradley International Airport and travelers are now being urged to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before the scheduled departure.

The Transportation Security Administration will be requiring travelers to remove all electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and put them in bins for X-ray screening at the security checkpoint.

The administration says the electronics will have to be put in a bin with nothing on top or below it.

“TSA continues to evaluate and modify its procedures to keep travelers safe,” William Csontos, TSA Federal Security Director for Connecticut, said in a statement. “TSA will work with passengers departing Bradley International Airport to ensure they are familiar with the new procedures and guide them through the security screening process quickly and efficiently,”

TSA says there are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint. For instance, liquids in quantities less than 3.4 ounces, food, electronics and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags.

Learn more about what you can bring on a plane here.

The new security measures will not apply to passengers enrolled as a Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler and are being screened in a dedicated TSA Pre Check lane.

The new procedures go into effect at airports nationwide in the coming weeks and months.

Get TSA's top travel tips on the TSA website.



