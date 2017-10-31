Christmas Movie Shot in New Britain and Bristol Airs Next Month

A Christmas movie that was shot in New Britain and Bristol over the summer will air Thanksgiving weekend.

Mario Lopez and Melissa Joan Hart star in “A Very Merry Toy Store,” a Lifetime Christmas movie that also includes a cast made up of Brian Dennehy; Beth Broderick, who played Aunt Zelda in “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, starring alongside Hart, and Diane Janssen in “Lost;” “Mike and Molly” star Billy Gardell; Mario Cantone; Dan Amboyer, from “The Blacklist: Redemption,” and Tara Strong.

Amatos Toy and Hobby store in downtown New Britain was one of the sets for the film, which was previously going to be called "Christmas Hours.”

“We chose New Britain and Bristol because it has that kind of New England kind of feel and the storefronts are great, the locations are great,” Andrew Gernhard, a Connecticut native and producer on the film, said during the filming.

In , “A Very Merry Toy Store,” Hart plays a single mom and the characters she and Lopez play each run their small, family-owned toy stores in Connecticut. They have been business rivals for year until both of their livelihoods fall into jeopardy when the big box toy store "Roy's Toys" opens right before Christmas.

“A Very Merry Toy Store,” premieres Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.