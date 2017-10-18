Downtown Stamford is viewed on September 9, 2015. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Connecticut has some of the happiest cities in the United States.

National Geographic has ranked the 25 happiest cities in the country and the metro area including Bridgeport, Stamford and Norwalk is listed among them. It comes in eighth, due in part of the “endless cultural experiences.”



The magazine took into consideration things like healthy eating, learning new things on a daily basis, financial security, dental checkups and more, saying they all “signal happiness.”

Boulder, Colorado comes in first. See the full list.

