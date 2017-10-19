5 Hurt, Rte. 6 in Farmington Closed

Five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 6 in Farmington. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Five Hurt in Route 6 Crash in Farmington

One person was seriously injured and four others have minor injuries after a three-car crash on Route 6 in Farmington and the road will be closed for several hours, according to police.

The crash was on Route 6, just east of Waterside Drive, and the road is closed between Fienemann Road and Swamp Scott Road, police said.

One person was seriously injured and four other people have minor injuries. All five were transported to hospitals.

Farmington Police and the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad are investigating.





Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Farmington Police at 860-675-2400.