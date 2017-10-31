Crews Knock Down Building Fire on Route 34 in Derby

Fire officials are investigating a fire at a building on Derby Avenue (Route 34) in Derby Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to the fire at 19 Derby Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The fire appears to have started on the first floor, where between 8 to 10 tenants were staying in a back room. No injuries were reported.

“The first floor was some type of bar, restaurant. The second and third floor were vacant as far as we know, but there were tenants in the back room that were living here. Everyone made it out safely,” said Derby Fire Chief Mike Goodman.

The tenants have been temporarily displaced, but Goodman said the damage wasn’t too significant.

"It was pretty decent. There were definitely a lot of low hanging wires from maybe previous renovations or something. For the most part, the building seemed to be pretty well intact,” Goodman said.

The fire marshal is on scene. Fire officials said the fire does not appear suspicious, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Route 34 west was closed in the area for hours while crews worked but has since reopened.