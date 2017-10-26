DEEP Responding to Daniel Hand School in Madison for Mercury Cleanup - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

DEEP Responding to Daniel Hand School in Madison for Mercury Cleanup

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DEEP Responding to Daniel Hand School in Madison for Mercury Cleanup

    Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Services have responded to Daniel Hand High School in Madison to help clean mercury they said is contained in a closet. 

    Officials from DEEP said they are at the school with fire service and school officials to supervise an environmental contractor that is cleaning up the mercury. 

    “Student’s health and well-being is our greatest concern at this time,” DEEP said in a statement. 

    A mercury vapor analysis will be conducted to make sure that mercury in the air does not pose a threat to human health, according to DEEP. They said the results should be ready in a few hours.



    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices