Danbury firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Stadley Rough Road Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said crews responded to a fire at 43 Stadley Rough Road around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the building. Firefighters were able to help the homeowner find all their pets and no injuries were reported.

The house sustained damage and the homeowner is temporarily displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.