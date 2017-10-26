Developers Break Ground on Outlet Shoppes at Rentschler Field

The Outlet Shoppes at Rentschler Field will bring 70 fashion and lifestyle retailers to East Hartford.

"This is fantastic, this is an awesome, awesome job, I'm so excited to see silver lane coming back," Senator Tim Larson said.

Local leaders and project managers broke ground on the project on Thursday. The Shoppes are located adjacent to Pratt and Whitney stadium, near Cabela’s on the United Technology campus.

The hope is people will travel to shop here. It’s easily accessible from I-84 and I-91, and not far from downtown Hartford.

In addition to the stores, the shops will feature a wide variety of dining options including sit down restaurants.

It plans to generate more than $220 million in state taxes over the next 20 years and create thousands of jobs.

"There’s 1200 jobs that are estimated that will come for the construction, and there are 1300 permanent jobs," East Hartford Mayor Marcia A. Leclerc said.

The Outlet Shoppes at Rentschler Field is expected to open in November of next year.