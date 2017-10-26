Driver Inappropriately Touched College Student: Police

Hamden police are trying to identify a man who inappropriately touched a 20-year-old college student while driving her from New Haven to Hamden Saturday night.

Police met with the victim at 11:50 p.m. Saturday and she said she and two friends left a New Haven bar at 10:30 p.m. and got into a light-colored, older model Chrysler or Dodge. While the man drove the group from New Haven to Hamden, he continuously touched the victim inappropriately, police said.

The man appears to be around 45 years old. He is bald, 6-feet-1 and around 250 pounds. He was wearing glasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joseph Liguori at (203) 230-4040.