Drought Busting Rain for Parts of the State

Rainfall from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning was enough to put a serious dent in the year to date deficit throughout the state.

Windsor Locks picked up 4.63" which was the biggest rainfall since Irene in 2011. The rainfall total replaced a 3.2" deficit with at 1.43" surplus from year to date.

Bridgeport was in a 4.2" deficit however with the two day rainfall totaling 3.88" it brought that deficit to only 0.32".

The deficits will be replaced by a surplus statewide with another round of heavy rain forecasted this weekend.

