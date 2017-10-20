A 17-year-old boy assaulted a 14-year-old boy at Terryville High School in September and police arrested them both, as well as two other people, after learning it was in retaliation for a drug-related robbery, police said.

Police said they responded to Terryville High School on Sept. 28 after a 17-year-old boy assaulted a 14-year-old boy in the cafeteria.

As police investigated, they learned that the 14-year-old arranged to buy an ounce of marijuana from the 17-year-old and went to the meeting site, a local business, with two other males.

When the 17-year-old approached the vehicle the others were in, a person in the back seat pulled what looked like a gun, police said.

Fearing he would be shot, the 17-year-old handed the marijuana to the armed person and the people in the car drove off, police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with illegal sale of marijuana as well as in connection with the assault, police said.

One male from Plymouth, one from Bristol and one from West Hartford were charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree and illegal possession of marijuana.

Police have not recovered the gun shown during the robbery, but said they think it was an airsoft pistol.







