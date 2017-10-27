Fire Destroys Barn in Somers

Firefighters put out a fire at a barn in Somers Friday morning.

Officials said they received a call about a fire on Wood Road at 12:08 a.m. and the whole barn was burning.

No animals were inside the barn, but a car was and it burned.

The main concerns for firefighters were the lack of hydrants and keeping the flames from extending to the house and efforts were successful to contain the fire to the barn.

Heat from the blaze did melt some of the siding of the house, but it is habitable.

The residents called 911 and no one was injured.

Mutual aid was called in and firefighters responded from Somers, Ellington, Crystal Lake, Hazardville and Massachusetts.







