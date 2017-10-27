Fire Destroys Barn in Somers - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

Fire Destroys Barn in Somers

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fire Destroys Barn in Somers
    NBCConnecticut.com

    Firefighters put out a fire at a barn in Somers Friday morning. 

    Officials said they received a call about a fire on Wood Road at 12:08 a.m. and the whole barn was burning. 

    No animals were inside the barn, but a car was and it burned. 

    The main concerns for firefighters were the lack of hydrants and keeping the flames from extending to the house and efforts were successful to contain the fire to the barn. 

    Heat from the blaze did melt some of the siding of the house, but it is habitable. 

    The residents called 911 and no one was injured.

    Mutual aid was called in and firefighters responded from Somers, Ellington, Crystal Lake, Hazardville and Massachusetts.



    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices